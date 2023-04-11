Maersk Supply Service and GustoMSC to Design Innovative Wind Installation Vessel for European Waters

Danish offshore vessel operator Maersk Supply Service has entered a collaboration with the Dutch vessel designer GustoMSC to design the "next generation" Wind Installation Vessel.

Maersk Supply Service, which is already building an offshore wind installation vessel for the U.S. market , said Tuesday the aim of the latest collaboration with GustoMSC was to create an "upgraded version that is fit for purpose for the growing offshore wind market in Europe."

"The new design will build on the same patent and characteristics of the current feeder concept, which was designed to operate in US waters. This unique patented design will allow the jack-up Wind Installation Vessel to stay on location at the wind park, while only tugs and barges sail back and forth from port to collect the wind turbine tower, nacelle, and blades," Maersk Supply Service said.

This cost-competitive concept is expected to be more than 30% more efficient than conventional jack-up vessels. Additionally, this solution will be less weather-dependent, enabling continuous installations year-round, Maersk Supply Service said.

Combined, these elements will contribute to improving operational efficiency and lower levelised costs of energy from offshore wind.

“Europe is an attractive market for offshore wind, and we believe that our concept is also suitable for this region. As the Wind Installation Vessel itself does not sail into ports, this can solve some of the bottlenecks we currently see in Europe, where only a few ports are large enough to handle the growing wind turbine sizes. We look forward to collaborating with GustoMSC on getting this new basic design ready,” says the Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service, Jonas Munch Agerskov.

Managing Director GustoMSC, Nils van Nood said: "Against the backdrop of growing turbine sizes, we jointly aim to further improve installation efficiencies and development economics in the bottom-fixed offshore wind market.”, says

Maersk Supply Service and GuscoMSC will start the basic design process shortly and expect to conclude it later in 2023.