Approval Granted for Floating Wind Platform that Includes Fish Farm

China Longyuan Electric Power Group Corporation has received Approval in Principle from China Classification Society (CCS) for its floating wind foundation design that incorporates a fish farm.

The concept aims to achieve multi-space, multi-level sharing of ocean space, particularly as offshore wind power development gradually moves towards deeper waters.

An installation is planned in the National Marine Ranch Demonstration Area at Nanri Island, Fujian Province. CCS has confirmed that the design of the project meets current major domestic and foreign specifications as well as the operation requirements for conditions at the site.

Longyuan is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation, the world’s biggest wind power developer in terms of installed capacity. Other Chinese power companies, including China General Nuclear, China Datang, and China Three Gorges, are also advancing floating wind and aquaculture solutions.

The Nanri Island demonstration project highlights the importance China places on integrating deep sea floating wind power development with deep sea fisheries and aquaculture in its waters, says CCS.