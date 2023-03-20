Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NYK's First Domestic CTV Named "Rera As"

March 20, 2023

From left, Tsutomu Yokoyama, General Manager of the Green Business Group, NYK; and James Tham, Managing Director of Penguin Shipyard International. Image courtesy NYK
Last week  at the Wind Expo Spring 2023 in Tokyo, NYK announced the name of a crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm, for which NYK has a multi-year time charter contract with Siemens Gamesa.

At the naming presentation with James Tham, managing director of Penguin Shipyard International, and Tsutomu Yokoyama, general manager of NYK’s Green Business Group, NYK explained that "Rera As" means "the wind blows" in the language of the Ainu, the indigenous people of Hokkaido, Japan.

The CTV will be owned by NYK and managed by Hokkaido-based Hokuyo Kaiun Co., Ltd., an NYK Group company. The vessel will transport workers to the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm, scheduled to begin commercial operation in December 2023. The vessel’s port of registry will be Ishikari.

The Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm project is being developed by Green Power Ishikari LLC, a special purpose company (SPC) established by Green Power Investment Corporation. The company will construct, operate, and maintain 14 units of SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa in a sea area of approximately 500 hectares.

  • Rera As Specifications
    Length overall：27.1 m
    Breadth： 9 m
    Passenger capacity： 12 persons
    Shipyard：PT Kim Seah Shipyard Indonesia, subsidiary of Penguin Shipyard International


File image: NYK

