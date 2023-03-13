Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

March 13, 2023

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew flying to a platform to medevac a crewmember aboard reportedly having difficulty breathing approximately 40 miles south of Port Fourchon, La., March 13, 2023. The aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the platform, embarked the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to the University Medical Center. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew flying to a platform to medevac a crewmember aboard reportedly having difficulty breathing approximately 40 miles south of Port Fourchon, La., March 13, 2023. The aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the platform, embarked the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to the University Medical Center. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

An ailing worker was airlifted from a platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its District Eight watchstanders received a call at approximately 7 a.m. from the aircrew of the Acadian Air Med requesting assistance to medevac a 37-year-old platform crewmember reportedly having difficulty breathing.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene approximately 40 miles south of Port Fourchon, La., landed on the platform, embarked the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

Offshore Coast Guard Activity Production North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Danish Defense)

New Intelligence Points to Pro-Ukraine Group in Nord...
©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....


Trending Offshore News

Transocean Barents - Credit: ar/MarineTraffic.com

TotalEnergies to Use Transocean's Harsh Environment Rig...
Energy
Christiansö / ©Balcerek/AdobeStock

Tiny Baltic Isand Finds Itself 'a pawn' in Nord Stream Gas...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Oil Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Biden Administration to Designate 2.8 Million Acres in Arctic Ocean off-limits for Oil and Gas Leasing

Biden Administration to Designate 2.8 Million Acres in Arctic Ocean off-limits for Oil and Gas Leasing

Equinor Secures Drilling Permit from NPD for Norwegian Sea Well

Equinor Secures Drilling Permit from NPD for Norwegian Sea Well

Shell Invests in Gulf Wind Technology for Gulf of Mexico Wind Turbine Project

Shell Invests in Gulf Wind Technology for Gulf of Mexico Wind Turbine Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine