Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ross Offshore Charters Fishing Vessel for Offshore Survey Work

March 10, 2023

©Teige Gruppen
©Teige Gruppen

Norwegian offshore energy industry services firm Ross Offshore has agreed to charter Teige Gruppen's Sunny Lady fishing vessel for future offshore activities.

The initial agreement is for the charter for the summer of 2023, but the parties envision long-term cooperation, too.

Ross Offshore will use the vessel for seabed surveys. The vessel will be equipped with an observation ROV and be able to perform mapping- and environmental surveys.

"The first project starts in May, and we anticipate a large demand going forward," said Jarle Magne Vespestad, Vice President of Operations of Ross Offshore.

The Sunny Lady, delivered in October 2022, is a Purse Seiner / Trawler vessel, built by Cemre Shipyard in Turkey. 

It is 86.5 meters long and almost 19 meters wide and was developed and designed by Salt Ship Design in Leirvik in Stord.  

Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity ROV Subsea Survey Seabed Mapping

Related Offshore News

Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras Extends DOF Subsea Vessel, ROV Services Contract

MMA Offshore's Vessel Trio Nets Offshore Wind Contracts in...


Trending Offshore News

©Igor Hotinsky/AdobeStock

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back
Energy
Credit: Mario Burns/MarineTraffic.com

Eight Years After Deadly Explosion Offshore Brazil, BW...
Activity

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

TotalEnergies to Use Transocean's Harsh Environment Rig for Benriach Drilling

TotalEnergies to Use Transocean's Harsh Environment Rig for Benriach Drilling

Dolphin Drilling's Blackford Dolphin Rig Arrives in Nigeria ahead of GHL Contract Start

Dolphin Drilling's Blackford Dolphin Rig Arrives in Nigeria ahead of GHL Contract Start

Ross Offshore Charters Fishing Vessel for Offshore Survey Work

Ross Offshore Charters Fishing Vessel for Offshore Survey Work

Swan Energy's TOPL Awaits Lenders' Nod for FSRU Vessel Deal with BOTAS

Swan Energy's TOPL Awaits Lenders' Nod for FSRU Vessel Deal with BOTAS

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine