Shelf Drilling Wins $118M Rig Contract Offshore Nigeria

March 9, 2023

Shelf Drilling Scepter ©Jonathan Lord/MarineTraffic.com
Shelf Drilling Scepter ©Jonathan Lord/MarineTraffic.com

Oslo-listed jack-up drilling rig leasing firm Shelf Drilling said Wednesday that it had secured a two-year contract in Nigeria for its Shelf Drilling Scepter rig.

The contract value for the firm period, including mobilization revenue, is approximately $118 million, Shelf Drilling said, without sharing info on the client's identity.

Shelf Drilling said that the contract had a one-year extension option. The operations in Nigeria are expected to start in May 2023.

According to Shelf Drilling's fleet status report, last issued in November, the Shelf Drilling Scepter had worked in Vietnam for CLJOC between June and August 2022, and was then moved to Singapore to wait for a new assignment. The rig is currently moored in Singapore.

The Shelf Drilling Scepter rig is of the Keppel FELS Super B Class design. It has a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet (10668 meters) and a maximum water depth of 350 feet (106.68 meters). It can accommodate 150 people. The rig was built in 2008 and upgraded in 2019.


