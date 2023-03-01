Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Scores $400M Contract for Freshly Chartered 7th Gen. Deepwater Drillship

March 1, 2023

Credit: Paul Misje / MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Paul Misje / MarineTraffic.com

Italian oilfield services company Saipem said Wednesday it had secured a $400 million contract for the Deep Value Driller drillship in the Ivory Coast with the joint venture between Eni Côte d'Ivoire Ltd. and Petroci. The contract length was not disclosed.

To remind, Saipem last week agreed to charter the drillship from the Norwegian rig owner, Deep Value Driller AS, for $160 million on a period of approximately three years.

Announcing the $400 million contract in Ivory Coast, Saipem said the value "is to be considered gross of the leasing costs of the Deep Value Driller vessel that will be used for the operations."

Saipem said:"The contract includes the use of the seventh-generation drillship named Deep Value Driller, one of the most modern in the world, for which Saipem has entered into a charter agreement with the company Deep Value Driller. Saipem is thus strengthening the competitiveness of its fleet by leveraging its consolidated expertise in the selection and management of technologically advanced vessels," 

"The award of this contract represents an important consolidation of Saipem's presence in the Ivory Coast, a strategic area where the company is currently executing the project for the development of the oil and gas field Baleine. 

"Such field was discovered in the recent past thanks to the drilling activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels," Saipem added.

Energy Industry News Activity Africa Drillships Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Photo courtesy Baker Hughes (File image)

Baker Hughes Lands Major Subsea Equipment and Services...
This Maxar WorldView-3 image, collected January 15, 2022, shows offshore petroleum activity in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Yinson Bags $5.3B Deal for its First FPSO Project in...
Offshore
Linus rig - Source: ConocoPhillips via PSA Norway

Worker Loses Arm in Incident on Offshore Drilling Rig
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Greece's First FSRU Project Starts with Conversion at Keppel

Greece's First FSRU Project Starts with Conversion at Keppel

Farra Marine Orders Seven New CTVs

Farra Marine Orders Seven New CTVs

Neptune Energy Signs on to EITI

Neptune Energy Signs on to EITI

Equinor takes Stake in Wellesley O&G Finds

Equinor takes Stake in Wellesley O&G Finds

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine