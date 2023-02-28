Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Ends Publication of Statistical Review of World Energy after 70+ Years

February 28, 2023

©dvoevnore/AdobeStock
©dvoevnore/AdobeStock

BP has decided to end the publication of the Statistical Review of World Energy after more than 70 years and will pass the benchmark report into the hands of the Energy Institute, an industry body, they said on Tuesday.

The Statistical Review has been a go-to resource for the wider energy sector since it was first published in April 1952, providing detailed data on global oil, gas and coal production and consumption. 

The report has in recent years, under Chief Economist Spencer Dale, expanded to include data on renewable energy and minerals used for batteries. 

BP decided to hand over the publication of the report to the Energy Institute (EI) to free up time and resources for Dale's team to focus on Chief Executive Bernard Looney's efforts to shift the oil and gas company towards renewables and low-carbon energy, a company spokesperson said. 

This year's report will be published in June and will be renamed The Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy, BP and the EI said in a statement. 

Reuters first reported on BP's internal review of the report's future last November.

"The report plays into our role as a trusted and neutral player helping the world navigate the energy transition," EI Chief Executive Officer Nick Wayth told Reuters. BP will support the new report, while accounting firm KPMG and consulting firm Kearney have become EI partners and will also help to fund the publication. 

Data compilation for the report will continue to be undertaken by the Centre for Energy Economics Research and Policy at Heriot-Watt University. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso / Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Skandi Africa - Credit: Bernard Delmont/MarineTraffic.com

DOF Subsea's Flagship Vessel Wins More Work
©Mooreast

Mooreast to Create "at least 100 jobs" in Aberdeen with...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Paul Misje / MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Charters 7th Gen. Deepwater Drillship on the Cheap
Energy
Linus rig - Source: ConocoPhillips via PSA Norway

Worker Loses Arm in Incident on Offshore Drilling Rig
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

BP Ends Publication of Statistical Review of World Energy after 70+ Years

BP Ends Publication of Statistical Review of World Energy after 70+ Years

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Floating Wind Foundation Design for 15MW Turbines

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Floating Wind Foundation Design for 15MW Turbines

Yinson Bags $5.3B Deal for its First FPSO Project in Angola

Yinson Bags $5.3B Deal for its First FPSO Project in Angola

Hornbeck Buys Six OSVs from Edison Chouest

Hornbeck Buys Six OSVs from Edison Chouest

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine