Blue Gem Wind JV Gets Marine License for Wales' First Floating Wind Farm

February 23, 2023

Credit: Blue Gem Wind
Credit: Blue Gem Wind

French energy major TotalEnergies, in partnership with Simply Blue Group, has secured a marine license for the 100MW Erebus project, Wales' first planned floating wind farm.

The project is owned by Blue Gem Wind, the joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group.

Erebus is located approx 40km off the Pembrokeshire coastline and is planned to have seven 14MW turbines on WindFloat floating platforms,. According to the JV, once operational, the wind farm will be able to provide enought electricity to power 93,000 households.

Mike Scott, Project Managing Director at Blue Gem Wind, said: “We welcome the decision from Natural Resources Wales to grant the marine licence for Erebus. The project, which will be the first floating wind farm in Wales, will play a crucial role in advancing the deployment of what will become a globally important low carbon technology.”

David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, said: “Wales has the potential to be a world leader in offshore wind energy, and floating technology is key to unlocking the full potential of our coastlines as it generates economic growth and highly-skilled jobs. 

"The UK Government is investing in this sector which will help us achieve our net zero ambitions as well as playing an important role in providing secure sources of energy. This latest milestone for Blue Gem is a positive step forward for this expanding sector in Wales.”

Erebus, named after the famous ship built in 1826 in Pembroke Dock, is due to be commissioned in 2026.

