Seaway 7 to Install Subsea Cables at Hai Long Offshore Wind Project

Seaway 7, a renewables-focused subsidiary of the offshore installation firm Subsea 7, has won a contract for the transport and installation of cables for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

This contract award completes the key procurement for the project, which is now moving into the construction phase.

Seaway 7's scope of work includes the transport and installation of inner-array cables, the respective cable protection systems, and four export cables.

The export cables will connect the offshore substation to the onshore substation using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

The cable installation will be carried out by the cable-lay vessel Maersk Connector, which is on long-term charter to Seaway 7.

Tim Kittelhake, CEO of Hai Long project, said, “Hai Long is very much looking forward to delivering this key project in Taiwan, utilizing Seaway 7’s Global and APAC experience in cable installation works. HDD Installation works will commence 2023 with the full offshore cable campaigns commencing 2024 and into 2025.

The project remains subject to final investment decision (FID).