Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seaway 7 to Install Subsea Cables at Hai Long Offshore Wind Project

February 21, 2023

Maersk Connector ©Seaway 7
Maersk Connector ©Seaway 7

Seaway 7, a renewables-focused subsidiary of the offshore installation firm Subsea 7, has won a contract for the transport and installation of cables for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

This contract award completes the key procurement for the project, which is now moving into the construction phase.   

Seaway 7's scope of work includes the transport and installation of inner-array cables, the respective cable protection systems, and four export cables. 

The export cables will connect the offshore substation to the onshore substation using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

The cable installation will be carried out by the cable-lay vessel Maersk Connector, which is on long-term charter to Seaway 7.  

Tim Kittelhake, CEO of Hai Long project, said, “Hai Long is very much looking forward to delivering this key project in Taiwan, utilizing Seaway 7’s Global and APAC experience in cable installation works. HDD Installation works will commence 2023 with the full offshore cable campaigns commencing 2024 and into 2025.   

The project remains subject to final investment decision (FID).

Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Offshore Wind Activity Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Cable Layers Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Susbea Cables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Formosa 3

TotalEnergies, Corio Generation in JV to Develop Formosa 3...
©BP

BP Acquires Majority Stake in Deep Wind Offshore's S....


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Hess Corp)

Guyana Aims to Reclaim 20% of Stabroek Block from...
Energy
© Remus Rigo / Adobe Stock

Romania Sees Black Sea Gas as 'Game Changer' for Region
Deepwater

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Canada's Suncor Energy Names Kruger as CEO

Canada's Suncor Energy Names Kruger as CEO

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil Spills from Space

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil Spills from Space

Eneti's Seajacks Lands New Jack-up Vessel Contract

Eneti's Seajacks Lands New Jack-up Vessel Contract

Argeo Searcher Conversion, Rigging Completed

Argeo Searcher Conversion, Rigging Completed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine