Japan: MOL, MOLMEC to Launch More Offshore Wind Training Courses as ClassNK Approval Granted

February 17, 2023

Credit: MOL
Credit: MOL

Japanese firms Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and MOL Marine & Engineering Co (MOLMEC) have been granted basic approval from ClassNK for two new training courses related to offshore wind power generation. 

The courses, for power cable laying and anchor handling training, use Dynamic Positioning (DP) simulator, which is owned by MOL and MOLMEC,

They are currently being prepared for launch - expected by June 2023, and will be the first such courses offered in Japan.

MOL and MOLMEC installed the DP simulator on the lobby floor of MOL's Head Office in June 2022, and have already offered five other training courses using the simulators. Two more courses enabling candidates to acquire practical ship-handling skills for self-elevating platform (SEP) vessels and service operation vessels (SOVs) are also being prepared, MOL siad.

"Through these training programs, MOL group will help ensure safe navigation and construction work by personnel operating vessels that are critical to offshore wind power generation and offshore development, which are expected to increase both within and outside MOL group. The courses will also create a workforce of highly skilled DP ship operators, regardless of whether they have seafarer qualifications," MOL said.

This training center using the DP simulator is the first training center in Japan to be accredited by The Nautical Institute and can issue training completion certificates required for DP operator qualification for the five courses currently available, MOL said.

  MOLMEC training courses using DP simulators:

NameStartNotes
  • DP Induction Course
  • DP Simulator Course
  • DP Sea Time Reduction Course
  • DP Revalidation Course
  • DP Vessel Maintenance Course
June 2022
(course already started)		Courses certified by NI
  • Power Cable Laying DP Training Course
  • Anchor Handling Training Course
June 2023
(scheduled)		Courses that have now received basic approval by ClassNK
