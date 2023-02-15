Solstad Offshore Delivers Normand Jarl Vessel to New Owner

Solstad Offshore's subsidiary, Normand Ships, has completed the sale and delivery of the construction support vessel Normand Jarl to its new owner.

Solstad Offshore first announced it had agreed to sell its 2013-built construction support vessel Normand Jarl in December 2022. It did not say who the buyer was.

It was said at the time that the vessel would be sold to a buyer outside of the offshore industry.

Solstad Offshore, based in Norway, will recognize a gain on the sale of about NOK 420 million (currently around $41,2 million) to be reflected in the Q1 2023 accounts.

According to Normand Jarl's AIS info, as found on MarineTraffic.com, the vessel is currently moored in Sembawang.









