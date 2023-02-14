DNV's JiP Aims to Save Time and Money for Offshore Wind Stakeholders

DNV is launching a project to develop a decision tool and reference for stakeholders to use during the specification, design, manufacture, procurement, and approval of any equipment intended for the installation and decommissioning of bottom-fixed wind turbines.

DNV forecasts that wind energy capacity will expand 15-fold, rising from 5% of global electricity production currently to 33% in 2050.

With higher and more-reliable wind speeds, and less constraints on hub heights and site locations, offshore wind will continue to show a 14% average annual growth, and bottom-fixed offshore wind power will constitute 11% of the global grid-connected electricity supply by 2050, DNV says.

However, Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, DNV's Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification says that increasing and complex demands on the fixed offshore wind turbine installation aids are pushing existing processes and standards to the limit.

"Different practices and a lack of standardization are creating inconsistency, unnecessary costs, and risks throughout the industry. The outcome of the JIP will be a reliable benchmark for the industry to save time and money for all involved stakeholders," Sandgaard-Mørk says.

Not reinventing the wheel

"We are not reinventing the wheel – relevant parts from existing codes will be reused for building a clear and pragmatic certification scheme, adds Dr. Marius Popa, Naval Architect and Project Manager at DNV.

"We shall identify potential gaps and incorporate proper solutions for closing them in the outcome of the JIP. The development of a unified, technology-agnostic approach will ensure consistency across the supply chain without excluding customization, such that any user can refer to internal standards during their decision-making process, without deviating from the industry standard.”

For this initiative, DNV says it is partnering with players from all parts of the offshore industry, such as equipment manufacturers (wind turbine components and installation aids), offshore constructors and field developers, operators of wind turbines fields, and insurers.

DNV is now in advanced discussions over the initial JIP scoping proposal with Caley Ocean Systems (A Pryme Group Company), Huisman Equipment B.V., IMECA (a brand of Reel), Jan de Nul Group, Osbit, Remazel Engineering S.p.A, Saipem, SSE Renewables and TWD.

"A call for additional partners remains open and more interested partners are likely to join. The pace of the initiation process is also likely to accelerate in the coming months, so that the JIP will be kicked off by May this year," DNV said.





