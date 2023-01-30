Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oceaneering, Kontiki Winds ink MoU to Electrify Offshore Assets with Renewables

January 30, 2023

Image courtesy Oceaneering International, Inc.
Image courtesy Oceaneering International, Inc.

Oceaneering International said that its Norwegian subsidiary, Oceaneering AS, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kontiki Winds AS (a Havfram AS company) to jointly pursue the application of floating offshore wind for remote microgrid renewable power generation to electrify offshore assets such as oil and gas production as well as other small scale power generation opportunities among island states currently producing electricity by fossil fuel.

“The MoU leverages each parties’ capabilities to provide safer and cleaner energy production in a dynamic subsea environment,” said Erik Saestad, MD, Oceaneering AS. “Offering our clients a full Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) wrap, coupled with real-time monitoring and maintenance throughout the lifecycle of the asset, provides a pathway to achieve net zero emissions.”

