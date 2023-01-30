Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OSVs Help to Power North American Maritime Fuel Transition

January 30, 2023

Just five out of the 1,664 OSVs operate on clean fuel technology in the U.S., and all of them are owned and operated by Harvey Gulf International Marine. Harvey Gulf’s ‘green fleet’ utilizes LNG and Bio-LNG as the main fuel sources. Pictured is Harvey Champion with Corvus Orca energy storage system. Image courtesy Harvey Gulf
Just five out of the 1,664 OSVs operate on clean fuel technology in the U.S., and all of them are owned and operated by Harvey Gulf International Marine. Harvey Gulf’s ‘green fleet’ utilizes LNG and Bio-LNG as the main fuel sources. Pictured is Harvey Champion with Corvus Orca energy storage system. Image courtesy Harvey Gulf

The fuel switch in maritime is on, its real, and it will be driving vessel design, construction and operation decisions for decades to come. While many still debate the merits of each alternative fuel, OSV industry leaders are at the forefront driving change, and they need to be, as in North America alone OSVs makes up 17% of the fleet but contributes 29% of the maritime emissions. 

In the next edition of Offshore Engineer, Barry Parker takes a deeper dive on the plans underway to wean maritime operations off of fossil fuels. Excerpted here are insights on the current OSV emission situation.

Offshore service vessels, along with workboats serving harbors and the inland rivers, have embarked on an industry-wide voyage toward reduced emissions of greenhouse gasses. Professor Craig Philip, a faculty member with Vanderbilt University’s Center for Transportation and Operational Resilience (VECTOR) and former CEO of Ingram Barge Company, provides this context: “The Maritime Sector has long provided shippers with the most fuel efficient and sustainable freight transport option and it has been very exciting for our team here at Vanderbilt to be engaged with the maritime industry as it embraces new technologies that further also reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And we are particularly proud to be a founding member of the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC).”

Founded in 2021, BMSC is a coalition of North American stakeholders with a specific focus on accelerating the transition of waterborne transportation in Canada and the United States toward net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.  

In July of last year, it laid out the overall decarbonization challenges for North America. In its publication, “North American Waterborne Transportation Carbon Footprint,”  BSMC notes that OSVs comprise approximately 17% of the North American fleet, and are the largest single contributor to North American maritime emissions (with maritime CO₂ pegged at 47 million tons in 2018), amounting to 29% of total emissions, as the vessels have relatively high fuel consumption and utilization. The second largest sector for CO₂ emissions is the inland tug and pushboat sector, responsible for 9.3 million tons or 19% of total emissions; followed by the coastal and harbor tug fleet and ferries, with 6.8 million tons and 6.4 million tons respectively. The BSMC compilations suggest that tankers and Articulated Tug-Barges (ATBs) account for just 3.1 million tons or 6% of total CO₂ emissions in the North American maritime marketplace.


Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels OSV Emissions Alternative Fuels Greenhouse Gas Emissions Alternative Fuels

Related Offshore News

©IWS Fleet

Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from...
Credit: Rovco

Rovco Expands Offshore Capabilities with Glomar Supporter...


Trending Offshore News

©Hanohiki/AdobeStock

Busy Year Ahead for Offshore Drilling Rigs: Global...
Drilling
Heydar Aliyev drilling rig - Credit:Elvin Huseynov/MarineTraffic.com

BP Spuds Exploration Well in Caspian Sea
Drilling

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Petrobras 'Pre-salt' Geologist Tapped to Head E&P

Petrobras 'Pre-salt' Geologist Tapped to Head E&P

Finance: Investors Become Super-Bullish on Oil

Finance: Investors Become Super-Bullish on Oil

German Cabinet OKs Emergency Measures to Fast-track Renewables Expansion

German Cabinet OKs Emergency Measures to Fast-track Renewables Expansion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine