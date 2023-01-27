Ørsted and Eversource Bid for New Offshore Wind Farm in New York

Ørsted and Eversource have submitted a joint proposal in response to New York State’s third round of offshore wind solicitations.

"Delivering clean, renewable power for at least 1 million New York homes, this submission includes multiple bids with different configurations that will generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the state economy, create thousands of new jobs, advance environmental justice, prioritize disadvantaged communities and minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), and integrate clean energy solutions to further support the achievement of New York’s climate goals,"Ørsted said.

Together, Ørsted and Eversource are already building South Fork Wind, New York’s first offshore wind farm, which broke ground early last year and will be operational with 130 MW in 2023, and Sunrise Wind, a 924 MW project that will deliver clean energy to New York in late 2025.

“We’re committed to developing projects that will create good-paying jobs, build up local communities, and generate clean, affordable energy to fight climate change,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted. “We’re confident this new proposal offers statewide, comprehensive offshore wind solutions and integrated clean energy innovation for New York, a state where we already have two advanced projects and have invested in supply chain development, workforce training and O&M capabilities.

"This solicitation further demonstrates New York’s leadership in offshore wind energy, and we look forward to the opportunity to build upon our strong track record here.”

