Ocyan to Operate PRIO's Offshore Drilling Rig

Brazilian offshore drilling company Ocyan said Friday it had signed a contract to operate oil company PRIO's West Capricorn semi-submersible drilling rig.

PRIO (Petro Rio) bought the offshore drilling rig from the offshore drilling firm Aquadrill in June 2022.

The Friede & Goldman ExD Millennium design rig was delivered in 2011 and is suitable for drilling in water depths from 80 meters to 3,000 meters.

PetroRio said in May 2022 that the rig would be used primarily in the revitalization campaigns of its current fields, but that the rig might also be leased to third parties in the future.

Ocyan said Friday that the drilling rig was in Trinidad and Tobago and that activities under its management would start in August 2023, when the rig arrives in Brazil.