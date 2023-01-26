Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Sea Cable Installed for TenneT's West Alpha Offshore Substation

January 26, 2023

©Flying Focus
©Flying Focus

Jan de Nul Group and LS Cable & System have completed the installation of the first sea cable for West Alpha offshore wind substation for Dutch grid operator TenneT. 

The offshore installation contractors used the cable-laying vessel Connector and the remote-controlled cable-laying vehicle UTV1200 for the operation.

Over sixty kilometers of cable were laid in the seabed between the Heemskerk beach on the Dutch coast and the  jacket foundation of the transformer platform at sea.

With over sixty kilometers of marine cable on board, the cable-laying vessel Connector from contractor Jan de Nul's fleet appeared off the coast of Heemskerk/Wijk aan Zee in mid-December. This cable section completed the first connection up to TenneT's Hollandse Kust 'socket' (West Alpha), Tennet said Wednesday.

Earlier last year, Jan de Nul pulled the two sea cables for 'west Alpha' from the Heemskerk beach into the jacket pipes under the dunes, and the first kilometres of cables were laid capped in the seabed. Some five kilometers from the beach, Jan de Nul pulled up the capped section of the first cable for 'west Alpha' in mid-December. On board the Connector, the end was then connected to the cable on board.

Following the connection by South Korean cable manufacturer LS Cable & Systems, the cable was placed back on the seabed. 

At the same time, Jan de Nul's work vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant appeared offshore with the unmanned cable-laying vehicle the UTV1200 on board. As soon as the Connector set sail, the cable slowly unwound from the large turntable on board, followed a short distance away by the Adhémar to control the UTV1200, which then laid the cable into the seabed. TenneT said.

The jacket for TenneT's transformer platform was in August 2022 anchored to the seabed 50 kilometres off the coast of Egmond op Zee. 

Here, the first cable was successfully retracted through the cable deck in recent days. Next spring, Jan de Nul, using the cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton, will retrieve the remaining section for the second sea cable in South Korea so that this cable section can be installed.

In the summer of 2023, TenneT will have the ready-made superstructure (topside) installed on the jacket for (West Alpha), so that the grid operator can bring renewable wind energy ashore via this 'socket' from next year. With a capacity of 700 megawatts, the amount of renewable energy brought ashore corresponds to 2.5 to 3 per cent of current consumption in the Netherlands.

Energy Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea North Sea Offshore Wind Activity Europe Subsea Cables Trenching Construction Vessels

Related Offshore News

©Hellenic Cables

Hellenic Cables to Boost Subsea Cable Production Capacity...
©Swift Anchors

Swift Anchors Looking to Expand Engineering Team


Trending Offshore News

Credit: EEC (FIle Image)

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking...
Energy
Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)

Update: UK North Sea Oil Worker Goes Missing from Drilling...
Energy

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Busy Year Ahead for Offshore Drilling Rigs: Global Marketed Utilization to Average 95%, Dayrates Grow

Busy Year Ahead for Offshore Drilling Rigs: Global Marketed Utilization to Average 95%, Dayrates Grow

Maersk Supply Service Pens Major Contract for FPSO Work in Brazil

Maersk Supply Service Pens Major Contract for FPSO Work in Brazil

Highland Council Grants Planning Permission for Pentland Floating Wind Farm's Onshore Infrastructure

Highland Council Grants Planning Permission for Pentland Floating Wind Farm's Onshore Infrastructure

First Sea Cable Installed for TenneT's West Alpha Offshore Substation

First Sea Cable Installed for TenneT's West Alpha Offshore Substation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine