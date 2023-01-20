Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's December Oil Output Lags Forecast by 10%

January 20, 2023

Johan Sverdrup field - Photo by Lizette Bertelsen Jonny Engelsvoll / Credit: Equinor
Johan Sverdrup field - Photo by Lizette Bertelsen Jonny Engelsvoll / Credit: Equinor

Norway's crude oil output rose in December from the previous month, but lagged the official forecast, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday.

Crude oil output rose to 1.77 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, 10% below a forecast of 1.97 million bpd, but up from 1.75 million bpd in November, the NPD said.

Equinor on Dec. 15 announced it had begun production from its expanded Johan Sverdrup field development, while some analysts had predicted the startup would happen in late November or early December.

Natural gas production in December averaged 358.6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, 1.6% above a forecast of 352.9 mcm per day and up from 345 mcm per day in November.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Big Oil's Good Times Set to Roll on After Record 2022...
Johan Sverdrup field - Photo by Lizette Bertelsen Jonny Engelsvoll / Credit: Equinor

Equinor Reports Partial Outage at Johan Sverdrup Oil Field...


Trending Offshore News

©douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK North Sea Oil Giant to Cut Jobs Due to Windfall Tax
Energy
Credit: Jan Verhoog/AdobeStock

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Saipem to Remove Upper Part of Heather Jacket in EnQuest Decommissioning Project

Saipem to Remove Upper Part of Heather Jacket in EnQuest Decommissioning Project

Norway's December Oil Output Lags Forecast by 10%

Norway's December Oil Output Lags Forecast by 10%

King Charles Suggests $1.1B Offshore Wind Farm Deal Profits Should Go to Society, Not Royal Family

King Charles Suggests $1.1B Offshore Wind Farm Deal Profits Should Go to Society, Not Royal Family

ISS, Palliser Urge Shareholders to Remove Capricorn CEO and Six Board Directors

ISS, Palliser Urge Shareholders to Remove Capricorn CEO and Six Board Directors

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine