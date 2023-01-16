Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Reports Partial Outage at Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Offshore Norway

January 16, 2023

Johan Sverdrup field - Photo by Lizette Bertelsen Jonny Engelsvoll / Credit: Equinor
Johan Sverdrup field - Photo by Lizette Bertelsen Jonny Engelsvoll / Credit: Equinor

The planned restart of the second process platform on Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield has been postponed due to an equipment fault, and repairs are now ongoing, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

 Equinor's Sverdrup field last week suffered an outage due to a loss of power supply, but electricity was restored on Friday, and the company had planned to resume oil output. 

"Start-up of production on Process platform no. 2 is now delayed due to an equipment fault that occurred when starting after a couple of days from a cold platform," Equinor said on Monday. 

It did not say how long the repairs were expected to take. Sverdrup's second process platform, which began producing for the first time last month, has a capacity to produce up to 185,000 barrels per day, although it had not yet reached this level ahead of last week's power outage, the company has said. 

Sverdrup's first process platform is operating as normal and produces a stable 535,000 barrels of oil per day, Equinor said. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production

