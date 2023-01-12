Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Laborde Marine Expands Offshore Vessel Fleet

January 12, 2023

Image for illustration only - © bomboman/AdobeStock
Image for illustration only - © bomboman/AdobeStock

New Orleans-based Laborde Marine said Thursday it had acquired two 240-foot (73.15m) deepwater DP-2 offshore supply vessels from L&M Botruc Rental, Inc. and has expanded its fleet of managed vessels. 

The company said that SOLAS-certified Shelley Lab and Gibson Lab vessels would support deepwater activities in the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the vessels is currently operating under contract, while the other is completing routine shipyard inspections and maintenance prior to becoming available for energy industry support later this month. 

In addition to the purchase, the company recently took over management of the 190-foot deepwater DP-2 crewboat Northstar Independence and the 210-foot DP-1 OSV Capt. Woodrow.

43 new employees

In total, Laborde Marine now has 34 vessels, either owned or under management. 

Ashton Laborde, President of the Company, said: "We are pleased with our most recent fleet additions, and we remain focused on delivering safe, dependable vessel support to meet the growing demand of our customers in the Gulf of Mexico. Along with the four new vessels, we are also very pleased to welcome 43 new employees to our Laborde Marine family. 

"With the highest level of skill, knowledge, and experience, it’s our exceptional people that help us deliver the best services to our growing customer base. The offshore energy industry is in the early stages of what we believe will be a multi-year growth phase. We intend to continue to provide leading vessel support, with an uncompromising commitment to safety, as we sustainably grow our fleet into the future.”

Offshore Energy Crewboats Vessels Industry News Activity Support Vessel North America Gulf of Mexico Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

Stril Server - Simon Møkster Shipping

DeepOcean Triggers Option for Battery Installation on...
Deepwater Invictus (Credit: MD/MarineTraffic.com)

Transocean Lands $488M in Contracts for Five Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©rocklights/AdobeStock

Global Offshore Drilling Outlook – New Play Exploration...
Energy
Credit: harvepino/AdobeStock

Sri Lanka to Open 900 Offshore Blocks for Oil and Gas...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine