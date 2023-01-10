Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Contracts for Tekmar's Pipeshield, Subsea Innovation

January 10, 2023

Credit: Pipeshield (File image)
Credit: Pipeshield (File image)

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group said Tuesday that its group companies Pipeshield International Limited and Subsea Innovation Limited had secured several significant contracts.

According to Tekmar, Pipeshield International Limited has won multiple contracts from an offshore EPC contractor to provide pipeline support and protection materials for major subsea construction projects in the Middle East. 

The combined value of the projects is over £8 million ($9,74 million), with delivery expected in the first half of 2023. 

The contracts include the design, manufacturing, and supply of concrete sleepers, concrete mattresses, and associated equipment. The products will be manufactured at Pipeshield's regional supply bases in Damman (KSA) and Doha (Qatar).

Further, Subsea Innovation has been awarded a "significant contract" for a bespoke turnkey launch and recovery (LAR) system. The scope of this contract includes the design and build of the A-frame, winch with interchangeable drum sets, hydraulic power unit (HPU) and transport frames. The contract value is approximately £2 million and is expected to be delivered by December 2023. Tekmar did not say who the client was.

Energy Middle East Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Oifield Services

Related Offshore News

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO
A shot of turbines on the Hornsea 2 wind farm - Credit: Neptune Energy

North Sea Project Launched to Explore Powering Integrated...


Trending Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built...
Drilling
Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, Drydocks to Upgrade Petrojarl Knarr FPSO...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine