One-year Extension for Shelf Drilling Jack-up Rig in Egypt

Jack-up rig specialist Shelf Drilling has won a one-year contract extension for the Trident 16 jack-up rig in Egypt.

The contract will be in direct continuation of the rig's current term with Belayim Petroleum Company (“Petrobel”) for operations in the Gulf of Suez, offshore Egypt.

The contract for the 1982-built, MODEC-designed jack-up, includes a one-year option period.

The Trident 16 jack-up rig has been operating with Petrobel in the Belayim fields since 2015. With the latest contract extension, the expected availability of the rig is February 2024.

Shelf Drilling did not share the financial details.