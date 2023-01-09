Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean Looking to Raise $500M via Senior Secured Notes Offering

January 9, 2023

Deepwater Titan (Photo: Sembcorp Marine)
Deepwater Titan (Photo: Sembcorp Marine)

Offshore drilling company Transocean is looking to raise $500 million through a private offering of senior secured notes due in 2028. 

The offshore drilling contractor said Monday that its subsidiary, Transocean Titan Financing Limited (“Transocean Titan”), had started the private offering.

According to the company, the notes will be guaranteed by Transocean Ltd., Transocean Inc., and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary that owns and initially will operate the recently delivered 8th generation drillship Deepwater Titan and will be secured by a lien on the Deepwater Titan and certain other assets related to the rig. 

"The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market conditions and other factors. The net proceeds from the Notes will be used to partially finance the construction, acquisition, improvement, or alteration of the Deepwater Titan and to fund the initial debt service reserve," Transocean said.

The Deepwater Titan is the world' second 8th generation drillship, delivered in December 2022 by Sembcorp Marine. Transocean also owns the world's first 8th generation drillship - the Deepwater Atlas - also delivered by Singapore's Sembcorp Marine in 2022.



Drilling Industry News Activity Drillships Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©Deepsea Yantai/Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Polish Firm Books Chinese Offshore Rig for Norwegian Sea...
Credit: Gautam Gulvadi/MarineTraffic.com

Chevron Awards 12-month Extension for Shelf Drilling's...


Trending Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built...
Drilling
Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, Drydocks to Upgrade Petrojarl Knarr FPSO...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine