Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Short-term Extension for BW Offshore FPSO in Nigeria

January 3, 2023

Credit: BW Offshore (file image)
Credit: BW Offshore (file image)

Oslo-listed FPSO leasing firm BW Offshore has signed a short-term contract extension for the Abo FPSO in Nigeria.

The contract, which runs until January 14, 2023, is with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of the Italian oil giant Eni. BW Offshore said that the short-term extension would allow time to finalize terms for a further contract extension.

To remind, Eni had, in January 2022, extended its contract for BW Offshore's Abo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for  one year

At the time, it was said that, under the extension, the FPSO, used for production from the Abo field offshore Nigeria, would remain on the contract until the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, with options until the second quarter of 2023. 

The FPSO contract was previously extended by one year in January 2020, and another in January 2021.

The Abo FPSO, converted by Keppel from the 1976-built single-hull Suezmax tanker Grey Warrior, was previously owned by Prosafe. According to World Energy Reports data, it began producing in 2003.

Spread-moored, the FPSO has the capacity to produce 44,000 barrels a day of oil and has a gas compression capacity of 48.4 mmscfd. The FPSO can store 930,000 barrels of oil.



Energy Activity FPSO Floating Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: sedsembak/AdobeStock

Samsung Heavy Industries Wins Offshore Facility Order...
Credit: Yinson

Short-term Charter Extension for Yinson's FPSO in Nigeria


Trending Offshore News

©Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

Wind Turbines are Already Skyscraper-sized. Is There Any...
Energy
A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine