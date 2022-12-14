Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Israel Launches Fourth Offshore Exploration Bidding Round

December 14, 2022

©Israel's Energy Ministry
©Israel's Energy Ministry

Israel's energy ministry on Tuesday announced the launch of the fourth bidding round for gas exploration rights in Israeli waters.

As part of the fourth offshore exploration bidding round, four groups of exploration licenses (Zones) will be offered.

An exploration license will be granted for an initial period of three years to the successful bidder, subject to a further two-year extension provided that companies file a work program that includes offshore drilling. 

Also, to ensure the participation of as many new groups as possible in the round, the Ministry said it had decided to limit the number of clusters that each group can win to only two. 

Israel, which produces gas from Tamar and Leviathan gas fields in the Mediterranean, hopes that the offshore exploration round will unearth further gas supplies for its economy, increase competition between gas suppliers, and lower the price to the local consumers. It is also looking to export gas abroard.


Energy Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Abidjan ©Roman Yanushevsky/AdobeStock

Tullow Oil Pens Ivory Coast Offshore Block Deal
©NewMed

NewMed, Adarco Sign Deal to Explore for Oil & Gas Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Three of the common types of floating wind turbine platform. (Image: Josh Bauer/NREL)

How Do Floating Wind Turbines Work?
Technology

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

MOL's Gašo to Join OMV as New Executive Board Member for Energy

MOL's Gašo to Join OMV as New Executive Board Member for Energy

Noble Corp. Wins $50M Contract for Jack-up Rig in UK North Sea

Noble Corp. Wins $50M Contract for Jack-up Rig in UK North Sea

16,000t Jacket Completed for Azeri Offshore Platform Project

16,000t Jacket Completed for Azeri Offshore Platform Project

Israel Launches Fourth Offshore Exploration Bidding Round

Israel Launches Fourth Offshore Exploration Bidding Round

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine