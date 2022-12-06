Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NewMed, Adarco Sign Deal to Explore for Oil & Gas Offshore Morocco

December 6, 2022

©NewMed
©NewMed

Israel-based oil and gas exploration and production company NewMed (ex-Delek Drilling) said Tuesday it had signed agreements to explore for hydrocarbons offshore Morocco.

NewMed and Adarco signed agreements for oil and gas exploration and production activities in the Boujdour Atlantique exploration license in the Atlantic Ocean, of Morocco, with the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco.

NewMed, which will serve as the operator, and Adarco will each own 37.5% of the interests in the offshore block, with the remaining 25% granted to ONHYM.

The partners will have the right to search for oil and gas hydrocarbons in the area over an eight-year period, subject to compliance with a work plan, that may be extended in the event of discovery.

 

 

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit:Michail Petrov/AdobeStock

Capricorn AGM Could Aid Alternative to NewMed Deal, says...
FPSO Leopold Sédar Senghor leaving the quayside at COSCO Shipyard in Dalian, China, in preparation for its tow to Keppel Shipyard in Singapore. Image courtesy of Woodside.

Sangomar FPSO Gears Up for Topside Integration as...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Stranded Newbuild Drillships Soon to be History
Energy
Stena Forth - ©Oleksandr Bochalovsky

Report: Chevron Hits Gas Offshore Egypt
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

ADNOC Awards Food Catering Services Deals Worth $272M

ADNOC Awards Food Catering Services Deals Worth $272M

UK North Sea Oil & Gas Producers Seek Price Floor to Limit Windfall Tax

UK North Sea Oil & Gas Producers Seek Price Floor to Limit Windfall Tax

VARD Gets Funding to Develop Digitalized HVAC for Offshore Wind SOVs

VARD Gets Funding to Develop Digitalized HVAC for Offshore Wind SOVs

North Sea Oil Firms to Explore Electrifying Offshore Oil and Gas Fields

North Sea Oil Firms to Explore Electrifying Offshore Oil and Gas Fields

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine