Jan De Nul Crew Rescues 15 Refugees in the Mediterranean Sea

November 16, 2022

©Jan De Nul Group
©Jan De Nul Group

Offshore installation services firm Jan De Nul said Wednesday it had recently rescued 15 people drifting on a sloop in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Algeria.

"During a sea journey from Turkey to Belgium, Jan De Nul crew on board the offshore installation vessel Simon Stevin noticed a sloop with 15 refugees on Thursday evening, November 10. Eight men, two women, and five children had been drifting for several days on the Mediterranean Sea, some 75 km off the coast of Algeria," Jan De Nul said.

"The crew took the refugees on board. All 15 were in good health, but weakened and hypothermic. The crew gave them food, drinks, warm clothing, a bed, and blankets to recuperate. They spent the night on board and were picked up by the Algerian coastguard on Friday morning," Jan De Nul said.©Jan De Nul Group

