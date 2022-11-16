Neptune Energy Hits Hydrocarbons at Calypso Well Off Norway

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said Wednesday it had found hydrocarbons in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea. The well is located within the Neptune-operated PL938 license.

"Having entered the reservoir, logs proved the presence of hydrocarbons. Additional data gathering of the reservoir will now be considered. The operations in the reservoir section remain at an early stage and it has yet to be confirmed if commercial volumes are present," Neptune Energy said.

Neptune said the Calypso prospect was located within one of Neptune’s core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, 14 kilometers north-west of the Draugen field and 22 kilometers north-east of the Njord A platform.

Calypso is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Partners in the project are Neptune Energy (operator, 30%), OKEA ASA (30%), Pandion Energy AS (20%) and Vår Energi ASA (20%)