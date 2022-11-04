Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy Spuds 'Exciting' Calypso Well in Norwegian Sea

November 4, 2022

Deepsea Yantai - ©Neptune Energy
Deepsea Yantai - ©Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said Friday it had started drilling on the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

Neptune Energy is using the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and run by Odfjell Drilling,  to drill the exploration well formally known as Well 6407/8-8 S.

The Calypso prospect is located 14 kilometers north-west of the Draugen field and 22 kilometers north-east of the Njord A platform, within the Neptune-operated PL938 license.

"Calypso is positioned within one of Neptune’s core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In the event of a commercial discovery, Calypso could potentially be tied back to existing infrastructure," Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland, said: “Calypso is an exciting prospect and fits our exploration strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas and near existing infrastructure.”

The reservoir target is the middle and lower Jurassic formations and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 2,960 meters.

The drilling program comprises a main-bore (6407/8-8 S) with an optional side-track (6407/8-8 A) based on the outcome of the exploration well.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

A Dolphin Drilling Rig - Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling Can Take Part in Petrobras' Offshore...
©bomboman/AdobeStock

UK: Oil Firms Failing to Meet Drilling Obligations Face...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Seadrill

Angola: Sonadrill Wins 12-well, $402,500 Per Day Contract...
Drilling

QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil Place Successful Bid for Deepwater...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

SLB Boosts Shareholder Returns. CEO Says Upstream Spending 'Very Resilient'

SLB Boosts Shareholder Returns. CEO Says Upstream Spending 'Very Resilient'

Consortium Wants to Build 900MW Offshore Wind Farm in South Taranaki, New Zealand

Consortium Wants to Build 900MW Offshore Wind Farm in South Taranaki, New Zealand

Kraken Robotics' Brazilian Subsidiary Gets $8M R&D Funding

Kraken Robotics' Brazilian Subsidiary Gets $8M R&D Funding

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine