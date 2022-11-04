Neptune Energy Spuds 'Exciting' Calypso Well in Norwegian Sea

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said Friday it had started drilling on the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

Neptune Energy is using the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and run by Odfjell Drilling, to drill the exploration well formally known as Well 6407/8-8 S.

The Calypso prospect is located 14 kilometers north-west of the Draugen field and 22 kilometers north-east of the Njord A platform, within the Neptune-operated PL938 license.

"Calypso is positioned within one of Neptune’s core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In the event of a commercial discovery, Calypso could potentially be tied back to existing infrastructure," Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland, said: “Calypso is an exciting prospect and fits our exploration strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas and near existing infrastructure.”

The reservoir target is the middle and lower Jurassic formations and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 2,960 meters.

The drilling program comprises a main-bore (6407/8-8 S) with an optional side-track (6407/8-8 A) based on the outcome of the exploration well.