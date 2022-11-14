Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Magseis Fairfield Wins 4D OBN Deal in North Sea

November 14, 2022

Marine seismic data acquisition company Magseis Fairfield said Monday it had signed an agreement with a repeat customer for a 4D OBN project in the North Sea with options for additional work. 

The project is scheduled to start in Q2 2023, with an expected duration of approximately one month, using the Z700 technology.

“We are pleased that we have, in good collaboration with one of our key clients, concluded on a program that further builds on a strong backlog for 2023 season,” says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.

Magseis Fairfield did not say who the client was. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, either.

The company is in the process of being acquired by the Norwegian seismic data firm TGS. TGS last week launched a mandatory offer to acquire all the shares in Magseis Fairfield that are not already owned by TGS. TGS will pay NOK 8.08 in cash per share in Magseis Fairfield as part of the mandatory offer.

Geoscience North Sea Seismic OBN

