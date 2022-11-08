Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bahrain Announces Two New Gas Discoveries

November 8, 2022

Skyline of Manama dominated by the World trade Center building, Bahrain/ ©dudlajzov/AdobeStock
Skyline of Manama dominated by the World trade Center building, Bahrain/ ©dudlajzov/AdobeStock

Bahrain has announced two natural gas discoveries in the Al-Joubah and Al-Jawf reservoirs, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday. 

Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, chairman of the kingdom's energy investment and development arm Nogaholding, has updated Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa on the discoveries, an official statement said without disclosing estimated reserves. 

Bahrain's energy strategy and is likely to be decided in the next six months, Nogaholding's CEO told Reuters last week. 

The Gulf Arab state's 2018 discovery of the Khaleej al-Bahrain field, was its largest oil and gas find since 1932 and is estimated to contain at least 80 billion barrels of shale oil.

(Reuters - Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Alaa SwilamEditing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

