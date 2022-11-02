Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Van Oord Names Chief People Officer

November 2, 2022

Credit: Van Oord
Credit: Van Oord

Dutch marine services company Van Oord has appointed Meike Salvadό-de Reede to the position of Chief People Officer (CPO) in its Executive Committee as of November 1, 2022. 

"Van Oord’s people agenda is fundamental to its strategy and to building a high-performance organization," Van Oord, which provides dredging and offshore energy installation services,said.

Meike Salvadό-de Reede has a Civil Engineering background and over 20 years of experience in commercial, strategy and HR roles, most recently as CPO in the executive council of Royal HaskoningDHV. 

Pieter van Oord, Van Oord CEO, said: "We are very happy that Meike Salvadό-de Reede is joining Van Oord. Van Oord will play an important role in two of society's largest challenges: the energy transition and climate adaptation. Our people agenda is instrumental in successfully tackling these challenges."

Education/Training Industry News Activity Europe People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Copyright - Jiri Buller/Shell Photographic Services

Shell Posts $9.5B Profit, Plans to Boost Dividend
©Neart na Gaoithe

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore...

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited bid

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited bid

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Mainstream, Ocean Winds Sign Seabed Lease for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm Off Shetland

Mainstream, Ocean Winds Sign Seabed Lease for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm Off Shetland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine