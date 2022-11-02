Van Oord Names Chief People Officer

Dutch marine services company Van Oord has appointed Meike Salvadό-de Reede to the position of Chief People Officer (CPO) in its Executive Committee as of November 1, 2022.

"Van Oord’s people agenda is fundamental to its strategy and to building a high-performance organization," Van Oord, which provides dredging and offshore energy installation services,said.

Meike Salvadό-de Reede has a Civil Engineering background and over 20 years of experience in commercial, strategy and HR roles, most recently as CPO in the executive council of Royal HaskoningDHV.

Pieter van Oord, Van Oord CEO, said: "We are very happy that Meike Salvadό-de Reede is joining Van Oord. Van Oord will play an important role in two of society's largest challenges: the energy transition and climate adaptation. Our people agenda is instrumental in successfully tackling these challenges."