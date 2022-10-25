Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Edda Wind Takes Delivery of Hydrogen-ready SOV 'Edda Brint'

October 25, 2022

Edda Brint - Credit: Astilleros Balenciaga
Edda Brint - Credit: Astilleros Balenciaga

Norwegian offshore wind service vessel firm Edda Wind has taken delivery of Edda Brint service operation vessel from Spain's Astilleros Balenciaga. The vessel is the second vessel delivered as part of a seven-vessel newbuilding program.

The new Service Operation Vessel (SOV) will start installation of the motion compensated gangway system after leaving the yard in Spain, and start a fifteen-year contract with Vestas at the Seagreen Offshore wind farm in Scotland in January 2023. 

“The delivery of Edda Brint is a further evidence of Edda Winds ability to secure long-term contracts for its fleet. Hence, each vessel delivery means increased revenue and improved profitability for Edda Wind,” says Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.

The SOV Edda Brint has been prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as energy carrier in a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept. 

"This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company’s strict criteria for safe operation, logistical solutions and endurance. For example, this way of handling hydrogen on board avoids exposure to the safety risks that exist for several other green fuel solutions," the company explained.

"Edda Brint is the first SOV in the world prepared with a hydrogen-based energy system planned for four weeks endurance. In principle, this means that this vessel in a few years’ time is capable of supporting the construction and commissioning of wind farms without generating carbon emissions,” adds Kenneth Walland.

Edda Brint is of Salt 0358 design and build number C415 from Astilleros Balenciaga shipyard in Spain. The vessel is 82.9 meters long with a beam of 18.6 meters. It can accommodate up to 60 people in separate high-standard cabins. 

Its sister vessel – “Edda Goelo” will be delivered to Edda Wind from the same yard in Q2/2023 and start a five-year contract in France in the autumn.


