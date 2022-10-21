Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Bags $715M in Jack-up Rig Contracts in Mexico

October 21, 2022

For illustration - Credit:douglasmack/AdobeStock
For illustration - Credit:douglasmack/AdobeStock

 Offshore drilling company Borr Drilling said Thursday that its joint venture company in Mexico (Perfomex) had entered into new contracts for the company's five premium jack-up rigs.

The rigs in question are the "Galar", "Gersemi", "Grid", "Njord" and "Odin" and the contracts are with OPEX Perforadora S.A. de C.V. and Perforadora Profesional Akal I S.A. de C.V, providers of integrated well services to Pemex.

The contracts are effective from October 20, 2022 and will maintain all five rigs contracted until December 31, 2025. They are worth a total of $715 million, including upfront cash payments of $33 million in total.

Borr Drilling said that the agreements had improved terms that are expected to improve the economic efficiency of the business

Borr Drilling Limited provides the five rigs on a bareboat basis to the joint ventures with bareboat earnings equivalent to residual cash from the day-rate earnings less payments of operating expenses and other fees in the joint ventures.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity South America Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©Sembcorp Marine

Gallery: Itapu Oil Field FPSO Leaves Shipyard (Brazil)
Peregrino Phase 2 (Photo: Ricardo Santos - Equinor ASA)

Equinor Starts Production from Peregrino C Platform...


Trending Offshore News

©Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Wins Its Largest-ever Offshore Contract
Middle East
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Severe Weather Led to Fatal Seacor Power Capsizing
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine