NHV Wins 5-Year North Sea Helicopter Services Deal with INEOS FPS

Offshore helicopter services firm NHV Group has won a helicopter services contract in the Central North Sea with INEOS FPS.

Under the five-year deal, which takes effect at the beginning of November, NHV will perform helicopter flights to the Forties Unity from NHV Aberdeen. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The Forties Pipeline System, which is 100% INEOS-owned and has played a major role in the development of the Central North Sea since 1975,

providing the UK and Norway with oil and gas at a nominal capacity of over six hundred thousand barrels per day.

INEOS FPS runs the Unity Platform, which is located in 122 meters of water in Block 21/9 in the North Sea. The platform is a 'Not Permanently Attended Installation' (NPAI) and is controlled remotely from the Kinneil Terminal in Grangemouth. Maintenance teams fly to the platform on a regular basis, while more intensivee maintenance programs are carried out on a regular basis using a 'Walk to Work' (WTW) vessel.



