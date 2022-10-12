Semco Maritime Names Managing Director of UK Business

David C. Hutchinson has been appointed Managing Director and UK Country Head of Semco Maritime, a Danish based engineering and contracting company focused on the energy sector.

Hutchinson be based in Aberdeen and lead Semco Maritime’s growth ambitions for the UK operations, where the company has more than 280 skilled employees.

David C. Hutchinson joins Semco Maritime with experience as CEO of the Seanamic Group in Aberdeen and more than 18 years working within the Aker Solutions group, holding several Senior Management positions including being President of the Asia-Pacific Subsea operations for more than 7 years.

He started his career offshore in the North Sea drilling sector, and thereafter working within the offshore Oilfield Services sector

in the North Sea and internationally. Following this, David C. Hutchinson has held numerous executive and senior management positions within the Oil & Gas and Renewables industries.

“I am delighted to announce that David C. Hutchinson joins Semco Maritime to lead our efforts taking on a significant role in the UK offshore energy sector in the years to come within Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Carbon Capture and Storage, Power-to-X, and much more. We already have a solid foundation in the UK, and David will contribute to building a stronger business prepared for the significant growth in the UK market,” says

Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President Oil & Gas, Semco Maritime.

David C. Hutchinson said: "Semco Maritime is a great match for my experience and competencies, and I look forward to doing my utmost to ensure a safe and productive working environment for all our valued employees. Semco Maritime has a vital part to play in retaining the needed supply of Oil & Gas from UKCS and transitioning towards renewable energy sources, Carbon Capture and Storage as well as Power-to-X,

which I believe are key solutions to address in years to come.”