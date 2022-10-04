Petronas Taps ADC Energy for Offshore Rig Inspection Services

Aberdeen-basead ADC Energy has, through its local partner in Malaysia, Onyx, secured a three-year contract to deliver its rig integrity and inspection services to Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Petronas.

The scope of work ADC Energy will provide includes inspection and operational assurance audits of mobile offshore drilling units for Petronas Carigali’s domestic assets.

ADC Energy will manage this contract from its Kuala Lumpur office, with support from local partner Onyx.

Financial details were not disclosed.