Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Taps ADC Energy for Offshore Rig Inspection Services

October 4, 2022

©xmentoys/AdobeStock
©xmentoys/AdobeStock

Aberdeen-basead ADC Energy has, through its local partner in Malaysia, Onyx, secured a three-year contract to deliver its rig integrity and inspection services to Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Petronas.

The scope of work ADC Energy will provide includes inspection and operational assurance audits of mobile offshore drilling units for Petronas Carigali’s domestic assets.

ADC Energy will manage this contract from its Kuala Lumpur office, with support from local partner Onyx.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Energy Drilling Engineering Activity Asia Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

VALARIS DS-15 - Credit: Nicolas Oliverie/MarineTraffic.com

Valaris Secures Rig Contract Extensions Worth $95M
Credit: Keppel Corp

Petrobras Orders $2.8B FPSO from Keppel O&M


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Norway Armed Forces

Norway Posts Soldiers at Oil, Gas Plants after Nord Stream...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Credit:Ika Prasetyawan

Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a...
Industry News

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Sval Energi Completes $1.3B NCS Acquisitions

Sval Energi Completes $1.3B NCS Acquisitions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine