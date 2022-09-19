Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OMV Hires Deepsea Yantai to Drill Eirik Well

September 19, 2022

© Geir Frits Myklebust / MarineTraffic.com
Odfjell Drilling announced that on behalf of CIMC OFFSHORE AS, it has agreed a contract with OMV Norge AS for the use of the drilling rig Deepsea Yantai to drill one firm well Eirik in PL 817 in the North Sea, plus one optional well in 2023 or 2024.

The scope of the firm work is estimated to take 60 days and will commence in the first quarter of 2023.

The DP3 Deepsea Yantai is a GM4D harsh environment design built by CIMC Raffles in China, engineered for operations in harsh environments and at water depths of up to 1,200 meters.

