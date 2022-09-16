Petrobras' CEO Diagnosed with Cancer -Local Media

Brazilian oil company Petrobras' Chief Executive Caio Paes de Andrade has been diagnosed with cancer, local media reported.

The executive has started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma, according to the reports, citing a Petrobras internal statement.

Petrobras said in a note to Reuters on Friday that Andrade is starting a health treatment, but he continues to work normally. It declined to provide further details, citing his privacy.

Andrade, a former economy ministry official, took the reins at Petrobras in June, after his predecessor, Jose Mauro Coelho, resigned amid controversy over the company's fuel pricing policy.

(Reuters - Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Louise Heavens)