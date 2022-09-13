TGS Gearing Up for Capreolus Phase 2 3D Seismic Survey Off Australia

Norwegian marine seismic data acquisition and processing firm TGS on Tuesday announced the Capreolus Phase 2 3D seismic survey in the Carnarvon Basin on the Australian North West Shelf.

This survey will be conducted near the Capreolus Phase 1 survey acquired in 2015 by Polarcus and purchased by TGS in 2018.

The PXGEO 2 vessel will mobilize for the survey in December 2022, and the acquisition is scheduled to be completed in March 2023, with final processing deliverables anticipated in Q1 2024, TGS said.

According to TGS, Capreolus Phase 2 will comprise 4,500 square kilometers of multi-client seismic data located in the Beagle Sub-Basin, an underexplored area on Australia's North West Shelf. This area has undergone renewed exploration interest since the discovery of light oil at Dorado and, more recently, the Pavo discovery in the adjacent Bedout Sub-Basin, the Norwegian firm said.

CEO at TGS, Kristian Johansen, said, "TGS has been active in Australia since 1998 with an extensive seismic and well database that is continually enhanced to meet the exploration needs of the region. Australia presents attractive investment opportunities with abundant energy resources for exploration and development. The key to ongoing success in Australia is high-quality modern seismic data to boost subsurface insight, and the Capreolus Phase 2 survey will deliver on this."