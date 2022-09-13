Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tullow Oil to Delist from Euronext Dublin Bourse

September 13, 2022

A Tullow FPSO in Ghana - Credit: P.G.McCardle
A Tullow FPSO in Ghana - Credit: P.G.McCardle

Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Monday it would exit Ireland's Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 to cut costs.

"It is anticipated the delisting will simplify compliance and regulatory obligations of Tullow and is in line with an overall objective to reduce central costs and its purpose," the company said in a statement.

Tullow Oil said it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The company last month said it would abandon its drilling operations at an exploration well in offshore Guyana after results showed it bore water, marking another disappointment for companies drilling offshore the Caribbean nation. 

 (Reuters - Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Africa People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam - Image Credit: GE Renewable Energy

GE Can't Make, Sell Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbines in...
Energy
Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster
Norway

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

EU Eyes Levy on Fossil Fuel Firms to Help Consumers Survive Energy Crisis

EU Eyes Levy on Fossil Fuel Firms to Help Consumers Survive Energy Crisis

Tullow Oil to Delist from Euronext Dublin Bourse

Tullow Oil to Delist from Euronext Dublin Bourse

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill

WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine