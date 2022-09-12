Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Extends Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

September 12, 2022

Credit: TGS

Offshore seismic data firm TGS today announced Amendment Phase II, a continuation of its ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

This project extends the first phase of the survey that was acquired to the east in 2018.

TGS said that the 151 OCS block survey would begin in December 2022. It is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023. 

"Key to this project is the uplift this data will bring to full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building. The results from this data following processing are expected in Q4 2023. On completion of this project, TGS will have built a library of over 550 OCS blocks of ultra-long off-set data in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico over the past four years," TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "Following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a clear roadmap for future license rounds and increased activity in the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, TGS feels this is an ideal time to continue investing in ultra-long offset node data to support industry needs in this highly prospective area." 

Magseis Fairfield will conduct the data acquisition as a contractor to TGS.

