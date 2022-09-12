Allseas Taps DEME, Van Oord for Offshore Pipeline Project in Australia

Belgium-based offshore installation firm DEME and Dutch maritime services firm Van Oord have been awarded a contract from Allseas in support of Santos' Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project, located offshore Northern Australia.

The joint venture will be responsible for providing support for the shallow water pipeline installation scope in Northern Territory waters, including trenching, pipe pull operations, and rock placement works.

DEME and Van Oord will carry out trenching, pipe pull operations and prepare the shore crossing at the landfall location near the Darwin LNG plant. Additionally, rock placement works will be performed to protect the pipeline.

A cutter suction dredger, trailing suction hopper dredger, and backhoe dredger will be deployed for this project, as well as a fallpipe vessel for the rock placement works and a linear pulling winch for the pipe pull. Project preparations will commence immediately.

DEME said it had a sizable share of the contract, representing a value for DEME of EUR 50-150 million.

Australian oil and gas firm Santos, as operator of the Barossa joint venture, in August announced a final investment decision (FID) had been taken to proceed with the Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project.

The decision will extend the Barossa Gas Export Pipeline to the Santos-operated Darwin LNG (DLNG) facility and allow for the repurposing of the existing Bayu-Undan field to Darwin pipeline to facilitate carbon capture and storage (CCS) options.

Gas from the Barossa field, located 300 kilometers north of Darwin, is intended to replace the current supply from the Bayu-Undan facility located in Timor-Leste. First gas production at DLNG using Barossa gas is targeted for the first half of 2025.