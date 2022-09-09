Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Natgas Pipeline Explodes in Lake Lery, Louisiana

September 9, 2022

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that it was responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, La., and there have been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time.

The Coast Guard received a report of a large fire at Lake Lery, it said in a release.

"The pipeline has been secured. The cause of the incident remains under investigation."

A spokesperson at the Louisiana department of natural resources said in an email, "it appeared to be an interstate line," adding High Point Gas Transmission, LLC, was the operator of the pipeline.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Coastal/Inland Pipelines Natural Gas North America Safety & Security


Trending Offshore News

Credit: douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK to Announce Dozens of New North Sea Oil and Gas...
Energy
Image from Eni.

Rystad: Global Exploration Falters
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Adamantine awarded blocks in Seychelles

Adamantine awarded blocks in Seychelles

Natgas Pipeline Explodes in Lake Lery, Louisiana

Natgas Pipeline Explodes in Lake Lery, Louisiana

Chevron Gets Stakes in Australian CCS Schemes

Chevron Gets Stakes in Australian CCS Schemes

New JIP to Find Floating Wind Storage for Celtic Sea

New JIP to Find Floating Wind Storage for Celtic Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine