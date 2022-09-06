Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Could Green Ammonia Floaters Be Deployed at Offshore Wind Farms?

September 6, 2022

(Image: H2Carrier)
(Image: H2Carrier)

Companies in the renewables energy business have set out to determine whether a green ammonia floating production vessel can be deployed on certain offshore wind locations.

Norway-based H2Carrier AS, developer of the unique P2XFloater concept, said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Norwegian state-owned hydropower company Statkraft for the study.

H2Carrier recently received an approval in principle (AIP) from classification society DNV for the use of the P2XFloater for near-shore production. The purpose of this new study is to evaluate the use of the P2XFloater in a true offshore environment, where the P2XFloater would utilize renewable power to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, which in turn can be shipped to the international markets.

The study will assess the challenges of operating electrolyzers and an ammonia production process offshore with variable load handling. H2Carrier will conduct the study together with the Norwegian engineering company KANFA, part of Technip Energies.

“Market demand for green ammonia is rapidly increasing due to the decarbonization of the industrial and maritime sectors. The P2XFloater concept provide a low-cost, fast-track and flexible solution to produce green ammonia on an industrial scale and at a competitive price,” said Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier AS.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with Statkraft and KANFA to assess the impact of operating our P2XFloater in a true offshore environment. While we so far have focused on near shore operations, we are convinced that the P2XFloater will play an important role in the commercialization of offshore wind resources,” Lunde added.

