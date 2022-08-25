DEME Offshore, Havfram to Jointly Offer Offshore Wind Services in Norway

Belgium-based offshore installation company DEME Offshore and Norway-based offshore services firm Havfram have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly offer construction services to the offshore wind farm sector in Norway.

"Both DEME Offshore and Havfram plan to play an important role in the upcoming Norwegian offshore wind market by delivering transport and installation services for foundations, cables, WTGs, and substations, both for bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms," the companies said.

Oil and gas powerhouse Norway recently voiced its ambition to develop the country as an offshore wind nation with the aim of operating 30 GW by 2040.

"In addition, electrification of existing oil & gas production assets will be a necessary step in the energy transition which will further boost demand for offshore wind in the coming decade. The first target projects for the cooperation will be the Sørlige Nordsjø II projects which are likely to come on lease auction in the coming months," DEME Offshore said.

Jeff Van Hout, Business Unit Manager DEME Offshore, comments: “In Havfram, we have found a competent Norwegian partner who shares the same solution-driven mindset in the world of offshore contracting. We are therefore very pleased and excited to join forces with Havfram and are convinced that our complementary expertise will bring added value to the upcoming Norwegian offshore wind market.

For the Sørlige Nordsjø II project, which is to be installed in relatively deep water depths of more than 60 m, we believe it will be important to involve an experienced contractor early in the development process to select the best foundation concept for example. With our vast experience in monopile, pre-piled jackets, and suction pile technology, we look forward to engaging with developers and seeing how we can best bring our innovative solutions and added value to their project. “

Even Larsen, Director of Offshore Wind Havfram, says: “With DEME Offshore Havfram has teamed up with a trustworthy, experienced and highly successful offshore wind foundation contractor to provide a one-stop-shop solution to the clients in Norway. Paired with Havfram’s WTG installation expertise, we are offering a sound and reliable partnership for developers for Sørlige Nordsjø and future offshore wind developments. Havfram, with its Norwegian heritage and the ambition to lead the energy transition from O&G to renewables is ideally placed to play a vital role in these developments over the coming decades.”