Near Miss Incident on Hibernia Offshore Platform

August 23, 2022

Hibernia platform ©Suncor (File photo)
An incident that had the potential for fatality occurred earlier this month on the Hibernia Platform offshore Canada when a 711kg elevated feeder machine bridge adapter plate dropped on a deck. Luckily, there were no injuries.

"Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) has reported that on August 17, 2022, personnel were moving a 711 kg elevated feeder machine bridge adapter plate using a certified wire sling rated for 2235 kg on the Hibernia Platform. As the lift started the sling failed, dropping the plate approximately 4.8 meters to the adjacent mezzanine deck below," Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB).

"There were no injuries. No personnel were inside the exclusion zone. The incident had the potential for fatality, based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator," C-NLOPB said.

According to C-NLOPB, HMDC immediately ceased pedestal crane operations in the area and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the C-NLOPB is monitoring.

The Hibernia Platform is located 315 kilometers east southeast of St. John’s. It uses a fixed structure with three compartments: topsides, Gravity Based Structure (GBS), and an offshore loading system.

It is operated by Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC). HMDC shareholders are: ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%) and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).

