Shell to Shut Gulf of Mexico Crude Pipes for 2 Weeks in September

August 16, 2022

Shell on Tuesday said it plans to shut for two weeks in September a key crude oil pipeline in Gulf of Mexico that supplies oil to Louisiana refineries.

The Odyssey and Delta crude pipelines in September will be shut for planned maintenance early-to-mid September, Shell said in a statement.

The pipelines transport Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude from offshore oilfields and switching to other pipelines is not an option, Shell added.

The Odyssey pipeline in the eastern Gulf of Mexico has 220,000 barrels per day capacity and is connected to the Delta pipeline with deliveries into terminals in Louisiana and to Shell's Norco refinery, according to the company's website.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar; Editing by Gary McWilliams)

Petrobras Orders Giant $2.9B FPSO from Keppel
Shell Makes Gas Discovery at Colombia's Deepest Offshore...
Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Petrobras Selling Two Concessions in Potiguar Basin

ODITC Becomes Guyana's First Firm for Oil & Gas Traning with OPITO Certification

Mainstream and Aker Offshore Wind Merger Completed

