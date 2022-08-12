Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC L&S Wins $1.17B Contract for 13 Jack-up Barges

August 12, 2022

Credit: ADNOC
Credit: ADNOC

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Thursday awarded a $1.17 billion (AED4.3 billion) contract to  ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges.

ADNOC said the jack-ups would help it drive offshore operational efficiencies and support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030.

"The 13 self-propelled jack-up barges are multi-purpose assets that enable rig-less operations and maintenance with single point responsibility provided by ADNOC L&S, enabling enhanced efficiencies. The barges, which will be deployed across ADNOC’s offshore fields, are equipped to support a wide scope of operations, including project work, maintainance and accommodation.," ADNOC said. The contract is for five years.

The self-propelled jack-up barges will be hired along with manpower and equipment. The barges will be utilized for rig-less well intervention and pre- and post-drilling operations, as well as for topside maintenance and integrity restoration activities at our offshore assets.

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity


Trending Offshore News

The Johan Castberg FPSO arrives at Aker Solutions' yard in Stord earlier this year (Photo: Equinor)

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Equinor's Castberg FPSO at Norway...
Shipbuilding
Illustration only - Credit: Saipem/cropped

Saipem Nets $900M Deal to Deliver Angola's First...
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Sapura Energy Wraps Sale of Sapura 3000 Pipelayer

Sapura Energy Wraps Sale of Sapura 3000 Pipelayer

ADNOC L&S Wins $1.17B Contract for 13 Jack-up Barges

ADNOC L&S Wins $1.17B Contract for 13 Jack-up Barges

EEW SPC Delivers 'Heaviest' Monopile for Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

EEW SPC Delivers 'Heaviest' Monopile for Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

Uniper Looking to Swap Australian LNG for Atlantic Gas to Supply Europe Quicker

Uniper Looking to Swap Australian LNG for Atlantic Gas to Supply Europe Quicker

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine