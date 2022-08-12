ADNOC L&S Wins $1.17B Contract for 13 Jack-up Barges

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Thursday awarded a $1.17 billion (AED4.3 billion) contract to ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges.

ADNOC said the jack-ups would help it drive offshore operational efficiencies and support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030.

"The 13 self-propelled jack-up barges are multi-purpose assets that enable rig-less operations and maintenance with single point responsibility provided by ADNOC L&S, enabling enhanced efficiencies. The barges, which will be deployed across ADNOC’s offshore fields, are equipped to support a wide scope of operations, including project work, maintainance and accommodation.," ADNOC said. The contract is for five years.

The self-propelled jack-up barges will be hired along with manpower and equipment. The barges will be utilized for rig-less well intervention and pre- and post-drilling operations, as well as for topside maintenance and integrity restoration activities at our offshore assets.